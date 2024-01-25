Three Outstanding Undergraduates Win the 2024 Latin American Mathematics Research Prize • Santiago Alberto Verjoski Solá, Raquel Perales Aguilar, and José Antonio Cid Cori emerged in the Unified Mathematician, Young Mathematician, and Mathematical Leadership in Latin America categories, respectively.



• The Institute of Mathematical Sciences of the Americas presented the awards at the University of Miami





This is the first time that this award has been awarded to experts from Latin America and the Caribbean, within the framework of the IMSA-CG Forum, Sports Waves Miami (MWM), which was held at the University of Miami in Florida. , United State. .

This event is organized by IMSA, with the support of the Federation of Mathematical Societies of IMSA, the Simons Foundation and the University of Miami, in alliance with the main mathematical societies of Latin America, in order to promote excellence in the field and create a platform that facilitates scientific dialogue and collaboration, with particular attention to To integrate Spanish society.

According to the organizers, the award “aspires to become a symbol of prestige and achievement within the mathematics community, and seeks not only to celebrate the outstanding contributions to mathematics of Latin American research workers who often work in adverse conditions and with limited resources, but also aims to inspire future generations.”

Paths

Santiago Alberto Vergovsky Sola is a Mexican mathematician known for his extensive culture in the discipline, his dedication to research and his ability to generate new knowledge.

He shares his projects with students and colleagues nationally and internationally, which has allowed him to enter into an intense and creative relationship with many of the world's best mathematicians.

Born in Mexico City, he studied mathematics at the Faculty of Science at UNAM. He received his master's degree from Brown University and his doctorate from the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics in Brazil. Forty years later, his thesis on Anosov's flows is still cited and studied by experts, and Verkhovsky's conjecture raised there remains unresolved.

He is a Research Professor of IM at UNAM, Cuernavaca Unit, and is one of the leading specialists in geometry, topology and dynamics. In 2023, he received the 2021 National Science Prize of Mexico.

Raquel Perales-Aguilar: Her research focuses on geometric analysis and Riemannian geometry, and covers topics such as RCD(K,N) spaces, Ricci curvature, Yamabe-type problems, as well as applications in general relativity.

PhD from Stony Brook University since 2015. Her doctoral thesis focused on Gromov-Hausdorf convergence and intrinsic planar convergence of Riemannian manifolds and boundary metric spaces, topics relevant to understanding space structure in pure and applied mathematics. She is currently a researcher at the Mathematics Research Center.

José Antonio Seadi-Curi is a researcher in mathematical sciences, whose academic career, from UNAM to the University of Oxford, has led him deeply into the theory of singularities and dynamical systems, making a significant contribution to these complex areas of knowledge.

He received his bachelor's degree in mathematics from the National University Faculty of Science and his master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Oxford, England. He is a C Scholar in IM, as well as a member of the National System of Third Level Researchers and PRIDE D.

He focused on the theory of singularities and dynamical systems and made important generalizations, at high dimensions, of the classical theory of Kleinian groups, the study of which is the model of complex geometry and holographic dynamics. His research has nearly 400 citations, and he has received project funding, without interruption for more than 20 years, from Conacyt, DGAPA-UNAM and various international sources.

He is President of the Mexican Academy of Sciences and a member of the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World. He was awarded an exceptional Professor Class at the École Normale Supérieure in Lyon, France; and the Alan David Richards Fellowship, at Durham University, England.

He is currently a member of the scientific committees of the Canadian Banff International Research Station for Mathematical Innovation and Discovery and the International Pacific Rim Mathematical Association.

