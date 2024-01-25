The deadline for submitting abstracts for the 26th International Cattle Medicine Congress in Enembe is 30 January





The National Association of Bovine Specialists meeting will be held in Cordoba from April 24-25. Interested parties can still submit their communications.

A moment from a previous conference (Photo: Enyimbi).

The 26th International Congress of Bovine Medicine will be held in Enimbi, Córdoba from April 24 to 26. The National Association of Poultry Medicine Specialists invites all professionals and experts in the field of poultry medicine to actively participate in this outstanding event in the veterinary calendar. One of the most important aspects of the conference is the presentation of clinical and applied research works, which allow the sharing of progress and knowledge in the field of bovine medicine. Enymbi members and various organisations, including universities and research centres, are invited to contribute their contributions to this forum. The deadline to apply is next Tuesday, January 30.

Those interested in showcasing their work can find the rules and guidelines for free communications at this link. Work related to all areas of pediatrics will be accepted, with emphasis on work related to it due to its practical interest.

The full paper submission process will be active until January 30, 2024. Papers may be written in Spanish or English and must have a maximum length of 800 words. Each work must include the title in Spanish and English, as well as the names and affiliations of the authors.

Authors will have the option to indicate their preference between presenting their work orally or in poster form. Submitted theses will be reviewed by the Scientific Committee, which will make the decision on their acceptance and publication. Authors will receive notification of acceptance of their work on March 20, 2024.

During the conference, accepted papers will be presented in oral presentation sessions or through poster presentations, as determined by the Scientific Committee. Each session will have a moderator who will facilitate coordination and answer audience questions. Oral presentations will last 10 minutes, followed by an additional 5 minutes for questions. Poster authors will have two minutes to defend their work in the designated area.

It is important to note that registration for the conference will be mandatory before March 28 for at least one of the authors of each work, which will allow for its publication. In addition, one of the authors is entitled to a discounted rate for conference registration.

All submitted works will be nominated for the Best Scientific Communication Awards, and the foundations and characteristics of these awards will be detailed during the ceremony.

More information about the conference at Official web.

Logo card

Related publications