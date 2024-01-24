January 28 What happened on this day?

Some of the university, scientific, cultural and sporting events that took place on this day.

In 2021, Rafael Navarro died

A well-known Mexican chemist, biologist, and astrobiologist, he earned his bachelor's degree in biology from UNAM's Faculty of Science and his doctorate in chemistry from the University of Maryland at College Park. A prominent researcher at the Institute of Nuclear Sciences, he established the Laboratory of Plasma Chemistry and Planetary Studies in 1994. He also served as an active member of the National System of Level III Researchers, and his research focused on the search for past or present life on Mars. In 2014, NASA awarded him a collective achievement award for designing, building, and operating the Mars Science Laboratory. In 2020, UNAM awarded him the National University Prize for Natural Science Teaching, for his work as an academic and educator.

In 1930, Margot Glantz was born.

Mexican writer, essayist, literary critic, journalist and academic. He studied English literature at the Faculty of Philosophy and Arts UNAM. He holds a Master's degree in Modern Arts from UNAM, and a Doctorate in Spanish Arts from the Sorbonne. She was the founder of UNAM's Punto de begining magazine and a collaborator with Radio Universidad. One of his most prominent works One thousand and one calories, a food novel, Genealogy, influence, simple oral deviation, Among other things. In 2004 he received the National Prize of Sciences and Arts in the field of Linguistics and Literature.

In 1875, Julián Carrillo Trujillo was born.

A prominent Mexican composer, conductor and violinist within the international modernist movement. He researched microtones and developed the 13th sound theory, according to which there are many other tones in addition to the 12th notes, expanding musical boundaries that had been explored until then. This theory allowed him to build new instruments to perform his pieces, including the “transforming piano.” In 1963 he was awarded the Grand Prize of Latin American Music in Paris, and in 1954 he was knighted in the Legion of Honor by the French government.