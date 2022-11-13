Video shows the demolition of an iconic Miami hotel

A historic hotel on the beachfront in Miami Beach was demolished this Sunday

A magnificent building of Resort in Miami Beach Two Blasted this Sunday. Located on the beachfront, the historic hotel is famous for hosting stars like Music groupwas It closed five years ago because fire and hurricane damage made the structure unstable.

The 1954 building exploded this Sunday

Engineers determined it was beyond repair and ordered it demolished, condemning the disappearance of a landmark that had once been a Miami Beach landmark, despite petitions and efforts from architectural heritage preservation groups to save it.

The explosion lasted a few seconds and turned into a cloud of white dust in Dou, which covered the buildings along the beach and disappeared shortly after.

Demolition company BG Group, along with Controlled Demolitions Inc, oversaw the operation. These were in charge of two companies. A blast of the rest of Champlain Towers South on Surfside98 people died when the building collapsed in June last year.

in detail Miami Herald, demolition began at 8 a.m. but an hour before officials established an “exclusion zone” from 65th Street to 70th Street between Collins Avenue and Harding Avenue. After the blast, the area was cleared and the tracks reopened around 10 am.

The hotel was located by the beach

Built in 1957, the 540-room building is a MiMo style complex (transition from Art Deco to Modern style), Architect Melvin Grossman.

in detail TelemundoBeginning in the 1960s, the hotel attracted politicians, artists and famous athletes. That’s where you have to go to be considered “somebody.”

The hotel closed five years ago after fire and hurricane damage left the building unstable.

A popular TV show “The Ed Sullivan Show” of the chain CBS In 1964 the Beatles performed in the hotel’s ballroom.

Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Judy Garland, Tony Bennett, Diana Ross and Barbra Streisand, Among other artists, they also performed there.

(Original Caption) Miami Beach, Fla.: The Beatles, in their bathing suits, rehearse at the Twoville Hotel for their next appearance on the Sullivan TV show.

In 1961 the President Kennedy He addressed the youth of the Democratic Party from its facilities.

and the famous Cuban trumpet Arturo Sandoval He owned a nightclub in Duvil Beach Resort in 2006.

Now the unknown is known What happens to an impressive landscape? Starting last Tuesday, Miami Beach voters voted down a real estate measure that would have allowed Miami Dolphins football team owner Stephen Rose to build a large project on historic Deauville’s waterfront.

The Meruelo family, owners of the Deauville estate, stand to receive approximately $500 million.

For now, the demolition of this small piece of Miami history has already left a hole in the North Beach skyline.

Continue reading: