November 14, 2022

Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Dolly Parton

Winston Hale November 14, 2022
The Chancellor conferred the 2022 Prize for Gallantry and Citizenship on the star

Jeff Bezos Named Dolly Parton As your last recipient Gallantry and Civility AwardPresenting a musical legend $100 million To donate to charities of your choice.

“She gives with her heart. It’s incredible what she’s done for children, for education and so many other things,” Bezos, 58, said in a video posted on social media.

“I always say I try to put my money where my heart is, and I think you do the same,” Barton said. “I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thanks Jeff.”

Barton, 76, runs a foundation Distributed books to children all over the world. good Vaccine advocateModerna Inc. Fights Covid-19 by Donating One Million Dollars Vanderbilt University Medical Center For virus research.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and Dolly Parton at the 2022 Award for Courage and Citizenship

After Moderna’s successful growth, I was so proud to be a part of that little seed capital that I hope will grow and help heal this world. “I’m so proud today to know that I have something to do with something that’s going to help us with this crazy epidemic.”

Among her philanthropic efforts in her home state of Tennessee, Barton also created the Dolly Barton Scholarship, which awards recipients $15,000 toward college tuition.

Star Dolly Parton is known for her charitable causes (REUTERS)
At a benefit concert in May 2007, Barton raised money for LeConte Medical Center, a hospital and cancer center in Sevier County, Tennessee. In addition to the $500,000 raised at the event, Barton contributed another $500,000 to the project, bringing the total raised to $1 million. The hospital, which opened in 2010, named its women’s health ward after the country music star.

See also  Everywhere firm Haitians - Director of Migration: "If we do not get involved, we will lose our country without a shot"

Owner Blue appearance She announced the impressive gift with her partner, the news anchor, last Friday Lauren Sanchez.

“Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new winner of the Bezos Award for Courage and Civility: a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in all aspects of her work,” Sanchez posted on Instagram. “We can’t wait to see all the good you’ll do with this $100 million gift, @DollyParton,” he added.

Bezos has previously given $100 million each to chefs Jose Andres, whose World Central Kitchen feeds people in disaster-stricken areas around the world, and Van Jones, founder of Dream.Org.

Bezos is the fourth richest man in the world 123.9 billion dollars in assets, has stepped up his philanthropic efforts since stepping down as Amazon CEO last year. It is focusing more attention on climate change with its $10 billion Earth Fund, and has also announced a $200 million donation to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

