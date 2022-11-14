Joe Biden scored a major victory in the second quarter of his term

With Americans worried about the nation’s highest rate of inflation in 40 years, President Joe Biden never dreamed of such a rash of votes and convictions. After slow exploration, Expected key data arrived: Tuesday’s assembly elections Democrats also managed to retain control of the Senate. A victory that will make it difficult for the Republican opposition to defeat the president’s agenda in the remaining two years of his term.

The tally is still ongoing, but Democrats could either win the House of Representatives — almost a miracle, but it’s still possible — or lose by a very small number of seats, a scenario that makes it even easier. Biden should govern.

Thus, not only did the president not experience the massive punishment vote he had hoped for, but it was carried out The best midterm election for a US president in 20 years.

After a slow count, it was declared Democratic at midnight on Saturday CATHERINE CORTES MASTO He retained his Nevada Senate seat, the party that controls the White House retains 50 of the 100 seats in that chamber. The seat is important because Vice President Kamala Harris retains tie-breaking power as Senate president, ensuring the majority for Democrats.

By Harris’ letter, the Democrats already have a majority. But they can expand it further: One last Senate seat is still up for grabs in the state of Georgia, where a runoff will be held on December 6. In the first round, the Democratic candidate had a one-point lead over the Republican, but did not reach the required 50% of the vote and would go to the runoff.

Having control of the Senate is critical Not only for the making of laws, but also for the approval of judges, ambassadors, high officials, international treaties and the magistrates of the Supreme Court. In addition, it is the jury room during a potential impeachment or political trial.

About 20 seats in the Lower House are still undecided. According to television networks, Republicans would have a majority there of just five seats. That’s a far cry from the dozens of seats Biden hoped to achieve in the midterm elections. But now Democrats are excited to keep adding to the wins.

Biden celebrated the decision from Cambodia, where he attended the ASEAN summit. “I’m feeling great and looking forward to the next two years,” The President said. He insisted he was now going politically “stronger” into a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping scheduled for Monday at the G20 leaders’ meeting in Indonesia.

It is a tradition in American history The ruling party loses the by-elections. This year 2022, experts, analysts and pollsters have predicted a massive victory for the Republican opposition because the pocket is always important when voting. A majority of Americans blame Biden for improving the economy and especially for unprecedented inflation — 7.7% today, but which has come in closer to 9% annually — not seen in 40 years.

The scenario was bleak for Democrats: a landslide would see them lose both chambers and bind the Biden government to a freeze on its initiatives in Congress and even the opening of investigations against it.

But the Democrats, led by Biden, They break history and trends. They were able to focus their campaign message by saying that the elections would not only mark the future of the presidential mandate. But democracy in the country Because there were many Republican candidates who did not recognize the results of the 2020 elections and they are going to block America’s electoral future from new positions.

In addition, the Supreme Court ruling that decriminalized abortion at the federal level encouraged Democrats to spread another strong message that mobilized young and more liberal bases: a conservative victory would extend the ban on abortion rights. and other civil rights for all states.

The letter defending democracy worked well for them. Americans voted against the candidates Trump encouraged to run, and most of them disapproved of the results In the 2020 elections, when Biden won, the president lost and denounced fraud.

Indeed, in six key battlegrounds where Trump has tried to reverse his losses in past presidential elections, voters on Tuesday rejected state candidates handpicked by the former president and controlled their states’ electoral systems, a sure sign that Americans have had enough. Baseless claims of widespread fraud by the former president.

“The American people have rejected — emphatically rejected — the undemocratic, authoritarian, disgusting, divisive direction that MAGA Republicans wanted to take the country,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The results immediately opened a strong debate among Republicans. With Trump’s extremist candidates defeated, Trump-less game coming? In interviews Sunday with Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Trump, the most prominent and powerful figure in the Republican Party, Today he is not the chairman of the board.

Former governor of New Jersey and former presidential candidate Chris ChristiesHe noted: “When Trump won in 2016, he said, “We’re going to get tired of winning so much.” But in 2018 we lost the lower house. We lost the Senate and the White House in 2020 and two seats in 2021 [del Senado] Earn in Georgia. And in 2022 we’re running well below historical guidance with inflation, fuel prices, rising crime and presidential unpopularity. I’m tired of losing.”

Meanwhile, Trump, who has hinted several times that he will use the achievement to launch his presidential bid, is maintaining his plans to make “a big announcement” at his Florida home on Tuesday.