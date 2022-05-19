A blazing fire in the Bronx destroyed four buildings

At least four houses were completely burnt down Fire Three alarms occurred early Wednesday morning in the Mode Haven area of ​​the Bronx.

The Fire It started with a house located at 420 East 143rd Street, and residents in the area promised that in October 2021 the same house would catch fire.

According to the city’s fire department, The Fire The fire started at 2:30 a.m. and was not extinguished until 4:20 p.m.

Causes caused Fire They are not yet known and, according to officials, no one was injured.

FDNY vice president Kevin Brennan held a press conference at the scene and said he was on fire when he arrived, which quickly spread to three nearby buildings.

“We had 33 units and more than 100 fire and EMS personnel. We had a car parked on the fire hydrant, which prevented it, and we urge people never to stop at these hydrants. Fire. We have a minor fire injury, “said Brennan.

The head of the fire department also promised Fire Is currently under investigation.

A 130 firefighters, 20 FDNY trucks and several police patrols were mobilized at the scene, in addition, some families had to evacuate their homes.