May 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A blazing fire in the Bronx destroyed four buildings

A blazing fire in the Bronx destroyed four buildings

Winston Hale May 19, 2022 1 min read

At least four houses were completely burnt down Fire Three alarms occurred early Wednesday morning in the Mode Haven area of ​​the Bronx.

The Fire It started with a house located at 420 East 143rd Street, and residents in the area promised that in October 2021 the same house would catch fire.

According to the city’s fire department, The Fire The fire started at 2:30 a.m. and was not extinguished until 4:20 p.m.

Causes caused Fire They are not yet known and, according to officials, no one was injured.

FDNY vice president Kevin Brennan held a press conference at the scene and said he was on fire when he arrived, which quickly spread to three nearby buildings.

“We had 33 units and more than 100 fire and EMS personnel. We had a car parked on the fire hydrant, which prevented it, and we urge people never to stop at these hydrants. Fire. We have a minor fire injury, “said Brennan.

The head of the fire department also promised Fire Is currently under investigation.

A 130 firefighters, 20 FDNY trucks and several police patrols were mobilized at the scene, in addition, some families had to evacuate their homes.

Dominican community database worldwide.

See also  UN extends its mission in Haiti to nine months

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Pierre Louis Vuitton apologizes to Violo Maduro and urges SSI access

May 18, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

USA | Florida | The inexperienced passenger landed the plane as the pilot fainted | The world

May 17, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

“New melting seems to have begun”: Cuba receives new US measures with confidence | International

May 17, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

NASA’s Voyager 1 probe surprises with mysterious problems

May 19, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

A blazing fire in the Bronx destroyed four buildings

May 19, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Murcia Stories | In memory of the founding of the College of Medicine. By José Emilio Rubio #OpinionMP

May 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

F1 will not replace the Russian GP; The season will remain in 22 races

May 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis