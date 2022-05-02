A video was recorded of a devastating hurricane destroying several homes in a few seconds in a small town in the United States.

The incident was reported last Friday in the Andover area of ​​Kansas State. The hurricane moved through the area at 165 mph.

-Read also: Madonna is in love with Medellin.

Although many people were injured in the incident, no casualties were reported, officials said.

-Read also: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities with sexual rules.

More than a dozen hurricanes have been recorded between Kansas and Illinois in at least 48 hours, according to local press reports.

Andover’s highest rest drone displays, KS # Torque It has an initial rating of EF3. Notice the vortex dynamics and how the hurricane propagates through potential terrain. Incredibly, no lives were lost due to this hurricane pic.twitter.com/FJDBH8TAv6 – Reed Timmer (eReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

-Read also: Mysterious killings of homosexuals continue in Medellin.

Time