Image of a devastating hurricane in Andover.
Image of a devastating hurricane in Andover.
Despite the devastation caused by the hurricane, no casualties were reported by authorities.
May 02, 2022, 12:00 AM
A video was recorded of a devastating hurricane destroying several homes in a few seconds in a small town in the United States.
The incident was reported last Friday in the Andover area of Kansas State. The hurricane moved through the area at 165 mph.
Although many people were injured in the incident, no casualties were reported, officials said.
More than a dozen hurricanes have been recorded between Kansas and Illinois in at least 48 hours, according to local press reports.
Andover’s highest rest drone displays, KS # Torque It has an initial rating of EF3. Notice the vortex dynamics and how the hurricane propagates through potential terrain. Incredibly, no lives were lost due to this hurricane pic.twitter.com/FJDBH8TAv6
– Reed Timmer (eReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022
Time
