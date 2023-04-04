The worst snowstorm of the year is expected in the northern part of the United States

Spring has arrived in some parts of the United States. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Spring is not felt in a good part America. During the first week of April the vegetation flourished and the heat was not too hot National Weather Service Predicts “bad”. Snow storm So far this year.”

The region is home to over 4 million people Northern Plains – Includes areas Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nebraska, Colorado, North Dakota And South Dakota– Winter storm warnings are in place as of today and 36 million people are under freeze warnings.

Snowfall began in the north of the country over the weekend, with a major winter storm moving into the center and north of the Cordillera de los. Rockies (Rocky Mountains or Rockies), The heaviest snowfall is expected on Monday, April 3.

40 million Americans are under weather warnings during the first week of April. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

“Expect a lot of blows Snow Cities in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. For low-lying areas, there is also a forecast Snowwith accumulations of up to one foot”, indicated the official forecast National Weather Service. A major traffic alert has been issued as roads in these areas are expected to be closed due to construction.

But it’s not about something at the beginning of the week, but that lasts until Friday the 7th, the holiday for Good Friday. As of Tuesday, April 4, a high wind watch is in effect for the Dakotas, northern Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. There is likely to be more in all these areas Freezing rain.

Where there is no spring weather there is still California. A severe wind warning is in place from the Great Western state south to Michigan. The region is still recovering from heavy rains and snowfall in the first months of the year, which resulted in floods and landslides.

The southern part of the country also faces severe weather conditions with high temperatures. The hurricane passed and left at least 32 people died This weekend. After the event, in the lower part Mississippi River Heavy thunderstorms are expected to cause flooding. Beginning Tuesday, April 4, 17 states in the south will be under a rain and tornado watch.

