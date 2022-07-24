July 24, 2022

VIDEO. Joven golpea a presunta acosador de una mujer en el transporte público de NL

video. A young man beats up an alleged stalker of a woman on public transportation in NL

Phyllis Ward July 24, 2022

a The young man hit several blows for a man Allegedly harassing a woman While traveling on public transport in Nuevo Leon.

Events were recorded in video who’s going on social networks This shows the young man hitting the man while he was only protecting himself.

All this happened in the presence of other passengers who did not object to the actions of the man who defended the woman who had allegedly been molested.

Although there is no more data about woman victim of harassmentFrom the photos it is clear that the public transport driver approached the fight and asked the alleged harasser and his friend to get out of the unit.

Video: Alleged stalker beaten on public transport

See also  State Security uses a Christmas prison visit to harass Andy Garcia's family

