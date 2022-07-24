video. A young man beats up an alleged stalker of a woman on public transportation in NL

a The young man hit several blows for a man Allegedly harassing a woman While traveling on public transport in Nuevo Leon.

Events were recorded in video who’s going on social networks This shows the young man hitting the man while he was only protecting himself.

All this happened in the presence of other passengers who did not object to the actions of the man who defended the woman who had allegedly been molested.

Read also: Video: Capture the moment former photographer Enrique Sosa was run over in Guanajuato

Although there is no more data about woman victim of harassmentFrom the photos it is clear that the public transport driver approached the fight and asked the alleged harasser and his friend to get out of the unit.

Video: Alleged stalker beaten on public transport

In the face of the alleged harassment of a woman, a young man beat up the alleged harasser, the operator approached and asked him to get off, this happened on Route 214 overlooking the river. pic.twitter.com/WB7GboUVRo – FromTheTruck (@truck_from) 3 July 2022

