July 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The European Union lifts several sanctions against Russia

Phyllis Ward July 23, 2022 1 min read

The European Union has approved the seventh package of sanctions dubbed the “Maintenance and Harmonization Package” against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, according to Hispan TV.

But in this new package, a number of financial restrictions on Russian oil and food exports were significantly lifted, as well as some bans on the supply of certain goods and services to Russia for aviation.

“Technical assistance in aviation matters will be permitted to the extent necessary to protect the work of establishing the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) industrial technical standards (ICAO, for its English acronym),” a statement from the European Union explains.

Minor amendments will also be made regarding the prohibition of transactions with Russian public entities to ensure access to justice.

To avoid any negative consequences for global food and energy security, the 27 countries also lifted restrictions related to Russian agricultural production and oil transportation to third countries.

Since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the European Union and its Western allies have imposed a wave of restrictive measures against the Eurasian state, including freezing the assets of the Russian Central Bank and announcing sanctions on Putin and other Russians. authorities.

See also  These are the differences between golden chilangas and Oaxacan tlayudas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Protests and fire at the office of the Electricity Union: unrest escalates in Cuba due to power outages

July 23, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They are looking for a wild monkey terrorizing a city in Japan

July 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The influencer bought airline tickets to Qatar for $2, it was a scam and they want to silence him

July 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Does it have health benefits?

July 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Diego Linez is looking for a destination after Pellegrini kicked him out of Betis

July 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

The European Union lifts several sanctions against Russia

July 23, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Eugenio Derbez joins the #MarimarChallenge and Thalia reacts to the actor’s dance steps

July 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon