This July 24 marks the forty-first birthday of Najib Bukilpresident savior And one of the leaders who sparked the biggest controversy after some of the actions it took in his presidency, as El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as a legal currency, in addition to the suspicions that were generated due to the use of force during his administration and his plan against gangs.

Meet Neb Bukele, President of El Salvador

Nayib Bukele was born as Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez on July 24, 1981 in San Salvador. He is of Palestinian origin on his father’s side. Bukele attended the University of Central America, where he studied law, but dropped out to found his first company. Bukele owned Yamaha Motors in El Salvador for a period of time.

Bukele began his political career when he was elected mayor of Nuevo Cuscatlan in 2012. In 2015, Bukele became mayor of San Salvador.Both are competing with the Farabundo Marti Liberation Front, from which they were expelled in 2017.

After this expulsion, Bukele decided to run for the presidency as an independent party, and created the New Ideas political party, which later disappeared, so He ended up joining the grand center-right coalition for national unity, which he won in the presidential election in 2019.

This is the fortune of the President of El Salvador, Neb Bukele

It is important to note that there is no up-to-date and accurate information on Bukele’s wealth or assets, but Celebrity Net Worth estimates that. The Salvadoran president has a net worth of $2 million.

On the other hand, a recent article by Bloombergon the origins declared by the presidents of Latin America, indicates that Bukele’s total assets are $2,548,967, according to its sworn declaration on the heritage of the Transparency Portal of the Presidency of the Republic of El Salvador. This puts it as The third richest president in Latin America.

As for his income, it comes from his personal business. According to the El Salvador government’s transparency portal, updated as of November 8, 2021, The president’s monthly salary is $3,467.43, plus $1,714.29 in acting expenses, for a total of $5,181.72.