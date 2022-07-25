The tropical wave will start to leave showers from tonight

A tropical wave will begin to leave heavy rain over Puerto Rico starting tonight, according to the San Juan National Weather Service (SNM).

According to the agency, the rain is expected to continue until Monday morning, however, dust from the Sahara Desert will arrive later in the afternoon.

A tropical wave will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms from Sunday night through early Monday morning, with a greater impact on E-PR & USVI. Desert dust with accompanying drier air mass will mainly lead to mild weather conditions and foggy skies by Monday. #PRwx #USVIwx pic.twitter.com/tykIGbExlB – NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) 23 July 2022

“The tropical wave will bring showers and thunderstorms from Sunday night through early Monday morning, with the greatest impact on E-PR and USVI. Desert dust and drier air masses will result in good weather conditions and foggy skies on Monday.”

Sunday: Showers over E-PR & USVI. Showers and thunderstorms over W-PR. Maximum heat indicators in less than 100 seconds. Sunday: Showers over East PR and Virgin Islands. Showers accompanied by thunderstorms over West PR. Maximum temperature indicators at 100 degrees are low. #PRwx #USVIwx pic.twitter.com/FmLWbKsjXB – NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) 24 July 2022

Heavy rains will be concentrated in the east of the island and thunderstorms can be recorded in the west.

The Met Office warned that the temperature index could reach 100 degrees.