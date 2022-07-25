July 25, 2022

The tropical wave will start to leave showers from tonight

Phyllis Ward July 25, 2022

A tropical wave will begin to leave heavy rain over Puerto Rico starting tonight, according to the San Juan National Weather Service (SNM).

According to the agency, the rain is expected to continue until Monday morning, however, dust from the Sahara Desert will arrive later in the afternoon.

“The tropical wave will bring showers and thunderstorms from Sunday night through early Monday morning, with the greatest impact on E-PR and USVI. Desert dust and drier air masses will result in good weather conditions and foggy skies on Monday.”

Heavy rains will be concentrated in the east of the island and thunderstorms can be recorded in the west.

The Met Office warned that the temperature index could reach 100 degrees.

