Vargas believes that the vote difference between the ruling party and the opposition is salvageable Momento.net

Miguel Vargas during the meeting on Friday.

by

Evie

Date: 02/23/2024



SANTO DOMINGO, FEBRUARY 23 – The difference in votes between the ruling bloc and the opposition coalition in the municipal elections is “completely salvageable”, leader and presidential candidate of the Dominican Revolutionary Party, Miguel Vargas Maldonado, said on Friday. Elections next May.

In a meeting of the political leadership of the Democratic Revolution Party with the presidents and provincial facilitators to evaluate last Sunday’s votes and redefine their strategies, Vargas calculated the difference between the ruling party and the opposition at about 280,000 votes, according to a statement by the political formation.

In his opinion, “This is completely salvageable on May 19, if we work from the opposition to stimulate the electoral participation of a large number of residents who did not sell their identities and abstained from voting.”

“Let's work to win the support of people who abstained from voting, and oppose the buying of votes and the selling of ID cards,” Vargas asked.

Opposition parties and local and foreign observers denounced the purchase of identity cards during the elections.

In Sunday's elections, to which just over 8.1 million Dominicans were invited, the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party won a majority of municipal and municipal district positions. Evie









