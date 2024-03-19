March 19, 2024

US says Hamas' “Number 3” dead in Israeli strike

Winston Hale March 19, 2024
Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas's military wing, circled a photo that circulated on social media in 2015. Neither the photo nor its source could be immediately verified.

The United States announced Monday that Marwan Issa, Hamas' number three, was killed in an Israeli strike last week.

“He died in Israeli action last week. “The rest of the senior officials are in hiding, probably in Hamas's deep tunnel network,” White House national security adviser Jack Sullivan told a news conference.

A representative of the US administration insisted that Washington would help ensure justice.

“Israel has made significant progress against Hamas. “They have destroyed a significant number of Hamas battalions and killed thousands of fighters, including senior commanders,” he added.

The announcement, which was not confirmed by Israel, came on the same day that US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone for the first time in weeks.

In that conversation they discussed the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and possible Israeli action in the southern Palestinian border town of Rafah, which Washington considers a “mistake.”

In the Hamas hierarchy in the Gaza Strip, Marwan Issa is “No. 3” because leader Yahya Sinwar, the head of the Islamist group in the enclave, bridges the political and military branches; He was followed by the Commander of the Al Qassam Brigade, Mohammad Taif.

EFE

