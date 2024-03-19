March 20, 2024

Family says teen still unconscious after fight near St. Louis high school

Winston Hale March 19, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) — Kaylee Cain, a Missouri woman who was seriously injured during a fight near a St. Louis high school 10 days ago, suffered a fractured skull and was unconscious, authorities said Monday.

“With the grace of God, the full extent of Kaylee's injuries and prognosis for recovery cannot be determined until she regains consciousness,” Kane family spokesman Brian Kammerer said in a statement.

Video shows a 16-year-old girl being stabbed during an argument near Hazelwood East High School on March 8.

In the video, Cain can be seen being thrown to the ground and hit on the head by another teenager. The video also shows his head hitting the concrete pavement several times.

It's unclear what led to the fight and police have not publicly identified those involved. But the viral video is related to the investigation, police spokeswoman Vera Clay wrote in an email last week.

Last week, the St. Louis County Police Department He wrote in a Facebook post. The suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested on March 9 and is being held in St. Louis County Family Court on assault charges.

Cain's family has asked that there be no retribution against anyone who may or may not have been involved in the incident, Kammerer said.

“While the family would eventually like to see justice served through the legal system, their focus at this time is solely dedicated to Kaylee's recovery,” Kammerer said.

Cain attends Hazelwood East High School, he said. The day after the altercation, the Hazelwood school district said it was “a tragedy every time children are victimized.”

“Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue we all need to take responsibility for and work toward a solution for the sake of our children,” the district said in a post. Facebook On March 9.

A GoFundMe page Created in the name of Cain and his family.

— CNN's Steve Almasi, Amy Simonson, Jennifer Feldman, Amanda Jackson and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

