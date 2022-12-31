US says Chinese fighter jet came dangerously close to US jet

A Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US Air Force aircraft conducting routine operations in the South China Sea on December 21, the US military said on Thursday. Planes collide.

The Chinese pilot of the J-11 jet “performed a safe maneuver”, flew ahead and Less than 6 meters of the nose of an Air Force RC-135 aircraft AmericaThe U.S. military said in a statement that the American pilot was forced to “Avoidance maneuvers to avoid conflict.”



China’s PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in undisclosed location. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP, file)

The US Indo-Pacific Command, which is part of the US military, said in a statement on Thursday that it expects all states in the region to “use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law”.

A spokesman for the command, referring to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army by their initials, said in an email:

“We noticed a dangerous situation The number of interruptions increased Unsafe airways and skirmishes at sea by the PLA’s aircraft and ships.

“This latest incident therefore reflects a worrying trend of unsafe and dangerous interception practices by the PLA. Seriously to the United States”.

Another spokesperson wrote why the US military waited eight days to make the encounter public:

“Disclosures of this nature take time to verify details, obtain and classify images and make appropriate notifications to other government agencies.”

A day after the meeting, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it was “firmly monitoring” Chinese military activities in the South China Sea, Philippine Sea and East China Sea.

He also stressed that he would “continue to oppose any military pressure or coercion against our allies and partners in the region”.

China will take longer claiming the islands Disputed South China Sea

In a 2015 speech in Singapore, China’s top leader, Xi JinpingHe said the islands have been under Chinese control “since time immemorial” and “China must take responsibility for protecting its territorial sovereignty and legitimate maritime interests”.

Beijing has become more assertive in recent years, building military infrastructure at sea and deploying ships and aircraft near islands claimed by both Japan and China.

Earlier this year, the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken He said China was the biggest challenge to the international order and the US would work with its allies to stop its aggressive activities.

US allies Australia and Canada recently accused the Chinese military of conducting unsafe intercepts in the Pacific.

In June, Chinese planes repeatedly flew over a Canadian plane guarding North Korea, at times getting close enough that the pilots could see each other.

In May, Govt Australian A Chinese plane threw flares, cut in front of the Australian plane and was said to have ejected lentilIt contains metal used to launch missiles.

Responding to this, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Dan Keffy said in a statement that “Australia seriously threatens China’s sovereignty and security”.

“The Australian side is confusing black and white, repeatedly spreading misinformation and fueling hostility and conflict,” Keffey added.

TaiwanChina sent an unprecedented number of military aircraft — at least 71 warplanes, maritime patrol planes and drones — near its border this month, days after President Joe Biden pledged his support for Taiwan, an autonomous island long claimed by Beijing.

These episodes led to dangerous conflicts.

In 2001, a Chinese fighter jet collided with a US Navy surveillance plane in the South China Sea, killing the Chinese pilot and forcing the US plane to crash. Emergency landing On Hainan Island.

The Chinese government held the 24 American crew members for more than a week, releasing them only after a letter of apology was sent by the US ambassador to China.

