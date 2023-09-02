September 2, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

US Minimum Wage: States to Increase Starting 2024 | composition

US Minimum Wage: States to Increase Starting 2024 | composition

Winston Hale September 2, 2023 2 min read

Many workers from America They believe that their salary will increase in the coming months or years. This is due to the financial problems affecting many families. Here we give you all the details.

The rise of Minimum salary This is one of the things that creates great anticipation among people million workers In America. The problem is that not all states in the US can institute this measure.

This needs to be addressed nowfor an hour. With this in mind, the question arises: Can there be a pay rise? The answer to this question is that each state has its own laws and therefore, escalation is not possible in all states.

Which States Will Raise Minimum Wage?

Fortunately for some workers, the minimum wage can help them Department of Economics. According to it, there is reason Because some states have laws that allow salary increases at the beginning of the year.

What the aforementioned media revealed condition Who will benefit from this increase? These are:

  • Alaska
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • the mountain
  • Nebraska
  • snowfall
  • New Jersey
  • NY
  • New Mexico
  • Rhode Island
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Washington
  • DC
Photo of Ohio City, USA (Photo: AFP)

From when will this increase apply?

Salary hike for workers will come 2024, right at the beginning of the year. According to There are few states where it starts Junewhile in others September. Thus we have:

  • June: Oregon
  • September: Florida

How much does a person who works and receives tips earn?

According to the portal Workers who receive minimum wage plus tips earn $2.13 per hour per month.

See also  When they bought a house in America and visited it, they unexpectedly saw a crazy scene

Therefore, he explains, the tips received by the employee will be added to his monthly payment. $7.25 an hour.

The minimum wage in California is one of the highest in the entire US (Photo: AFP)

What happens if a worker is unfairly dismissed?

Workers who have been unfairly dismissed should inform themselves of the laws in force in their respective states. .

The dollar is the official currency of the United States (Photo: Pixabay)

What are some grounds for unfair dismissal?

Some of the reasons for unfair dismissal are:

  • By discrimination.
  • Violation of federal or state law.
  • To report and deny an illegal activity or security breach.

Related video

More information about salaries in the United States

What will the Florida minimum wage be in 2024?

Florida’s hourly minimum wage is gradually increasing each year starting in 2022. According to Amendment 2, effective September 30, 2024, the Florida minimum wage Increase to $13 an hour.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“It’s looking more and more like Cuba.”

September 2, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

The United States is renewing family reunification processes for citizens of Cuba and six countries with family parole

September 2, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Elon Musk thinks his daughter doesn’t like him because she was brainwashed at school that “everyone rich is evil.”

September 1, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

The asteroid that could make every person on Earth billionaires

September 2, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave with potential for hurricane development – Metro Puerto Rico

September 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

US Minimum Wage: States to Increase Starting 2024 | composition

September 2, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

What is Project 42, Elon Musk’s eccentric Texas mansion that Tesla is being investigated for?

September 2, 2023 Zera Pearson