US Minimum Wage: States to Increase Starting 2024 | composition

Many workers from America They believe that their salary will increase in the coming months or years. This is due to the financial problems affecting many families. Here we give you all the details.

The rise of Minimum salary This is one of the things that creates great anticipation among people million workers In America. The problem is that not all states in the US can institute this measure.

This needs to be addressed now Federal minimum wage Inside condition united $7.25 for an hour. With this in mind, the question arises: Can there be a pay rise? The answer to this question is that each state has its own laws and therefore, escalation is not possible in all states.

Which States Will Raise Minimum Wage?

Fortunately for some workers, the minimum wage can help them Department of Economics. According to it, there is reason Only moneyBecause some states have laws that allow salary increases at the beginning of the year.

What the aforementioned media revealed condition Who will benefit from this increase? These are:

Alaska

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

the mountain

Nebraska

snowfall

New Jersey

NY

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Ohio

Oregon

Washington

DC

From when will this increase apply?

Salary hike for workers will come 2024, right at the beginning of the year. According to Only money There are few states where it starts Junewhile in others September. Thus we have:

June: Oregon

September: Florida

How much does a person who works and receives tips earn?

According to the portal usa.govWorkers who receive minimum wage plus tips earn $2.13 per hour per month.

Therefore, he explains, the tips received by the employee will be added to his monthly payment. $7.25 an hour.

What happens if a worker is unfairly dismissed?

Workers who have been unfairly dismissed should inform themselves of the laws in force in their respective states. usa.gov.

What are some grounds for unfair dismissal?

Some of the reasons for unfair dismissal are:

By discrimination.

Violation of federal or state law.

To report and deny an illegal activity or security breach.

What will the Florida minimum wage be in 2024?

Florida’s hourly minimum wage is gradually increasing each year starting in 2022. According to Amendment 2, effective September 30, 2024, the Florida minimum wage Increase to $13 an hour.

.