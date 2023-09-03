The new SNAP payments will come this September 1

A handful of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries will begin receiving their payments in various states this week.

However, the amounts to be received depend on the number of members in the family. As everyone knows, such payments are usually sent using an electronic benefits transfer card.

In this sense, you can buy food and products in grocery stores, retail chains, farmers markets, etc.

Beginning September 1, SNAP recipients in the state of Texas will receive payments for that month. Therefore, the amount for an individual in the said organization would be $281.00 USD; Meanwhile, a family of eight members earns $1691.00 USD.

Additionally, if a family has more than eight members, each receives an additional fee of $211.00 USD. This was reported by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the money received from the scheme can be used to buy food, but not alcoholic beverages.

Delaware residents, on the other hand, will begin receiving their payments on September 2. In this category, a family with only one member receives $281.00 USD and a family with eight members receives $1691.00 USD.

However, to qualify for the program, families cannot exceed 200% of the federal poverty level. Likewise, those who are 21 years of age or younger and still living at home with their parents must apply along with their families.

In Colorado, SNAP payments are made from September 1st through the 10th. Here, the dates on which beneficiaries receive the money depend on the last digit of the social security number.

By the way, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, about 540,300 people in Colorado receive SNAP payments, which is about 9% of the population.

Finally, in California, SNAP benefit payments are allocated between September 1 and 10. In this way, payment will be made depending on the case number of the beneficiaries.

Additionally, a one-person household receives $281.00 USD, a four-person household receives $939.00 USD, and an eight-person household receives $1,691.00 USD. Likewise, $211.00 USD is added for each additional member.