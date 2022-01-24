US government seeks to expand legal aid program for undocumented prisoners | Univision Immigration News

Last week, the Department of Justice posted a notice on the Federal Contract Opportunities page (govtribe.gov) citing services under the Baptism Program. ‘Legal access to the border (LAB)’. This is one of the most important changes in the border In the first year of government.

The project seeks to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of “Immigration Court Practices (EOIR).” Providing legal services to certain non-citizens”, A religion used by the government to refer to the undocumented.

According to the release, the expansion of services will benefit:

Undocumented foreigners He has been detained and detained by customs and border guards (CBP), agency of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

(CBP), agency of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Undocumented or who can be placed Deportation activities

Undocumented immigrants seeking entry into the United States From places on the southwest border (With Mexico)

(With Mexico) Foreigners without papers or whatever Immigrants can enroll in the protection program (MPP)

The publication explains that legal services provided to the undocumented include general information and presentations (legal guidance):

Options and Procedures for Staying in the United States During Removal Processes, such as Non-Refill Interview (NRI) with the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

Immigration court procedures and procedures, relief and protection from deportation and other related evidence

After being re-executed in December in accordance with a court order issued in August last year by a federal judge in Texas, MPB ‘Stay in Mexico’, Contains new protocols including legal aid and medical care.

In early January, the CBP explained that foreigners were detained at the border and detained inside the MPP, “providing information in writing through a set of legal evidence before an agency official returns to Mexico.”

See also 110 ICE agents will use body cameras to prevent "trivial complaints" about their performance Univision Immigration News A particularly important document for immigrants is the Notice of Appearance (NTA), which states to the immigration judge the time and place of their initial hearing. “It is very important to make a copy of the NDA or write down important information and not lose it,” he warns.

The rule states that your alien number (9-digit number beginning with A in the upper right corner of the NTA) can be obtained by calling the court department free of charge. At 1 (800) 898-7180 Or on the Internet “.

Regarding medical assistance, the Federal Agency specifies restrictions on the immigrant’s detention in government custody before returning to Mexico. “You will be medically assessed and people over the age of 5 will be vaccinated against Govit-19.”

To re-enter the United States, you must show proof of vaccination against this disease.

“We recommend that you be vaccinated before returning to Mexico so that you can re-enter the United States on the day of your court hearing,” he says. “You must show that you received a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours prior to your court date.”

Activists defending the rights of immigrants praised the initiative.

Rogelio Nunes, director of the Libertad project in Harlingen, Texas, told Univision News. “Under the Immigration Act, those seeking legal redress could not seek advice from agencies and the government would not provide them with lawyers.”

“Any representation they are allowed now is very important. More than 90% of the deportees are unrepresented and lose their cases. If well represented, they can fight for their right to stay in the United States. That is good,” he added.

See also Democrats want to change Senate rules to pass suffrage protection laws | Univision Political News To Jaime Barron, an immigration attorney practicing in Dallas, Texas, the announcement said the release was “a positive thing for society because, unlike criminal law, the government appoints a public guard.” As for immigration, the government has not done so until now..

The system allows “No one is arguing for those who are undocumented. If this situation changes and they have the opportunity, undocumented foreigners will be able to level the playing field to protect themselves from deportation, ”he said.

Most foreigners have lost their lives despite plans made by the government last year to help asylum seekers, citing a study last week by Univision Notices, the Center for Information and Access to Transaction Records at Syracuse University in New York. Cases have no legal representation and a problem, rather than disappearing, persists.

According to the Immigration Court (EOIR) case-wise records until the end of 2021, it was between May and December. More than 72,000 cases involving families seeking asylum have been set aside Under a new initiative designed by the so-called Joe Biden administration “Dedicated Document (DD)”.

Of them, 1,557 petitioners received deportation orders after failing in their cases and only 75 (equivalent to 4.7%) received legal representation.

“If they implement the plan, the results will be different,” Flores said. “When looking for legal and available immigration benefits, there will be more winners in their cases,” he said.