Where will King Philip VI be? This is a table of your activities in Puerto Rico

With an agenda focused on improving international trade relations with Puerto Rico and celebrating the fifth centenary of King San Juan of Spain, Felipe VITomorrow, at 5:50 pm, will arrive at the Munis site, where the Governor will be greeted with a red carpet. Peter Pierre Lucy.

Philip VI, 53, was the son of Spanish kings Juan Carlos de Bourbon and Sophia de Gracia. He was proclaimed King of Spain on June 19, 2014, after being sworn in before the Cortes Generals under Article 61 of the Spanish Constitution.

Below are the activities you will be participating in, according to the San Juan Municipality. Stay tuned to elnuevodia.com for more information on this historic visit.

Monday, January 24

The arrival of the king

– Time: 5:50 p.m.

– Location: Munis Base

Tuesday, January 25

Meeting with Governor Pedro Pierre Lucie

– Time: 9:00 am

– Location: Fort

I congratulate the sisters of the Mary Convent staff

– Time: 10:15 am

– Venue: In front of the Cervas de Maria Convent

Hidden in a corner of old San Juan is the Casa de Salute de los Cirvas de Maria.

Meeting with San Juan Mayor, Miguel Romero and Ethical Actions

– Time: 10:30 am

– Venue: Town Hall

Spain and Puerto Rico Business Summit

– Time: 11:00 am

– Venue: San Juan Ballroom, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel, Convention Center

Exhibition about author Juan Ramon Jimenez

– Time: 3:45 pm

– Location: Puerto Rico Tourism Company

Visit the San Juan Museum

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Venue: San Juan Museum

Visit to San Jose Church

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Venue: San Jose Church

Construction of the San Jose Church began in 1532. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

It is the second oldest church in the United States. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

It was built as part of the Dominican Convent where the famous Spanish priest Bartolome de las Casas once lived. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

In 1996, it closed due to its decay. Now, almost two decades later, it opens its doors on March 19th. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

In the photo, architect George Rikov is in charge of the work. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

The renovation cost $ 11 million. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Gold decoration of the altar of the Church of San Jose. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

In the background, the gold decoration of the altar of the Church of San Jose. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

In the photo, Ricardo Gonzalez, chairman of the San Juan Monuments Board. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Sculptures of San Jose Church. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Such are the glass windows donated by the family of the late Puerto Rican actor Jose Ferrer. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Inside the cathedral. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

A worker works on the last touches given before reopening the building. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

A worker works on the last touches given before reopening the building. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Inside the cathedral. In the background, stained glass windows donated by the family of the late Puerto Rican actor Jose Ferrer. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Opening Ceremony of the Pablo Castles Exhibition Hall

Time: 7:15 pm

Venue: Carnegie Library

Government dinner

Time: 7:45 pm

Location: Not specified