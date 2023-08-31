A GN agent who shot a compatriot in El Bravo was separated from his position

City of Juarez.- A Texas National Guard agent who injured a Mexican on the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez border Saturday night has been suspended pending an investigation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) said. Consulate of Mexico in El Paso.

At 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, a man, identified as Jose Armando GM, 22, was shot and killed by US agents near the Córdoba-de Las Americas International Bridge, asking local authorities for support. A Mexican was on board.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the injured man told the media that he did not want to cross the border and was playing games when a group of migrants crossed the Mexican border, that he began to hear gunshots and then felt one of them. His legs and he felt injured.

The diplomatic mission in El Paso is maintaining close contact with officials at all levels of government on both sides of the border to understand the context of the incident, SRE said in a press release.

Consul General Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon held a meeting yesterday afternoon with executives from the Texas Department of Public Safety (TPS) and the Rangers Corporation of Texas as part of consular security measures, he announced. Status of the investigation.

“In this regard, the US officer involved in the incident has reportedly been separated from his post pending investigation. “In addition, DPS is working with U.S. federal authorities and Mexican state and federal authorities to deepen the investigation,” the Mexican government said.

During the meeting, “Mexican officials reiterated that what happened to the Texas National Guard agent was unacceptable, and they also expressed their concern about the impact on human rights and the safety and integrity of migrants,” he said.

Both parties reportedly agreed on the importance of improving communication between officials on both sides of the border to prevent incidents, as well as train Texas National Guard personnel stationed on the border between the two countries; However, the report made no statement against the state’s militarization of the US border with Ciudad Juárez.

“The Government of Mexico will continue to use all resources at its disposal to prevent a recurrence of this type of incident, and will continue to follow the case, maintaining contact and cooperating with the relevant authorities in Mexico and the United States.” He finished.