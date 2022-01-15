January 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Urge to work so that PLD is the main force

Urge to work so that PLD is the main force

Phyllis Ward January 15, 2022 2 min read

in a Meeting Held this Friday by Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) with the heads of its various secretariats, and President for that organization and previous president for the republic, Danilo MedinaShe urged action to consolidate the opposition party as a major political force in the country.

At the plenary meeting, in which vice presidentAnd Themistocles MontasAnd Medina He moderated discussions and advocated playing an oppositional role, setting positions on discussion topics at the local and international level, signaling an institutional note.

He pointed out that the Secretariat, as an organ Central Committee of the PLDIt is he who determines and recommends the political leadership to the positions of the party in each of its areas of competence.

“Take you Leadership, meet, defend party positions, follow in reconsidering for business government Take on the role of the opposition with responsibility, expressed former boss On the Meeting held in Professor Juan Bosch’s room From the political committee office of PLD, located on Dr. Pinheiro Street in the University District of the National District, adds the note from PLD.

Although Secretary General Charles Mariotti apologised, Themistocles Montas Make an industrial diagnosis of the state of the country dominated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern about the high levels of inflation affecting the economy.

See this also Juan Ariel Jimenez vice president From PLD An outsider through the Zoom platform, he spent a detour addressing the economic issue and challenges of the year just beginning.

Attendees exhausted roles in presenting ideas and suggestions and advocating for the work of efforts government pedesta

See also  Former MP Lorena Peña says: "The MPs who interrogated me amounted to torture."

at the end of Meeting An official invitation was issued for the month of February next, “in order to start operating each of the structures that make up the General Secretariat.”

Dominican journalist and broadcaster, graduated from UASD. Covers national convention source and politics for Diario Lieber. He also worked for the newspapers Listín Diario and El Nuevo Diario.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Haiti’s Foreign Minister on the deportation of pregnant women: “The solution will not be achieved unilaterally”

January 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Accused of looting a Venezuelan oil company that bought a villa in the Dominican Republic

January 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

These are the 134 countries in the world where you can take your Salvadoran passport without the need for a visa

January 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

Argentina national team | Lionel Messi will not be called up for the Chile-Argentina match: How could his absence hurt the Peruvian team? | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | NCZD DTCC | Total Sports

January 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

WhatsApp | How to send a selfie with an in-app animation filter | AnimeGANv2 | Applications | Smart phones | technology | Applications | Applications | trick | wander | viral | nda | nnni | data

January 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Urge to work so that PLD is the main force

January 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Large winter storms could hit eastern America

January 15, 2022 Winston Hale