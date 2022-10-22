Urge civilians to leave Kherson immediately

More than 1.5 million electricity subscribers in Ukraine have been left without electricity in the wake of another wave of Russian attacks, the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine said on Saturday.

Repairs began immediately, according to Kirillo Tymoshenko, who shared the update on his Telegram channel.

Air sirens have been activated across the country, with the exception of Crimea, which Russia has annexed, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

to remember: Ukraine has been suffering from a large-scale attack on key infrastructure and energy sources since October 10.

Government officials warned of a freezing and cold winter.

Local leaders share the situation on the ground: Officials from several regions said on Saturday that a series of new attacks had destroyed infrastructure in central and western Ukraine.

Vitaly Koval, the head of the region’s military administration, said on Telegram that residents of the western city of Rivne had been asked to “stay in shelters” while electricians worked to restore power throughout the city.

South of Rivne in Khmelnytskyi, the city council reported that the entire city was without electricity after hearing a series of explosions.

“Please stock up on water, if possible, as it will also be short within an hour,” the council wrote on Telegram.

Mayor Ihor Bolchuk said parts of Lutsk, in the far west of Ukraine, were left without power due to a shock to a power facility there. He added that rescuers were working to search for injuries and that a civilian had burns in the blast, but no one was apparently killed.

An attack on an energy facility in the Krupivnitsky district of central Ukraine also left residents there and in neighboring Cherkassy without power, according to officials from the military departments of both regions.

CNN’s Stephanie Halas contributed to this report.