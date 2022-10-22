Storm Roslyn threatens to turn into a hurricane as it approaches Mexico

Tropical Storm Roslin is gaining strength 0:31

(CNN Spanish) – Tropical Storm Rosslyn, approaching the west coast of Mexico, continues to gain strength and is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Friday, according to the British Guardian newspaper. Latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Rosslyn is located about 305 kilometers south of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, Mexico, and is moving at a speed of 11 km/h, according to the report. Its sustained winds already reach 100 km/h, with bursts 120 km/h

NHC Indian That Rosslyn would make landfall as a hurricane on Mexico’s central west coast, between Saturday night and part of Sunday, with strong winds and a potentially dangerous storm surge. Heavy rains can also cause flash floods and potential landslides.

Roslyn Warnings

The Mexican government has issued a hurricane warning of Playa Perola to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco. Tropical Storm Warning south of Playa Perola to Manzanillo. There is also a hurricane warning for the Marias Islands and from San Blas to El Robleto.

In the early hours of Friday, the Mexican National Weather Service Indian That the cloud bands in Roslin “will produce punctually heavy rain in Colima, Michoacan and Guerrero, very strong in Jalisco, which may cause increased levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods.” The authority added that the winds are expected “winds of 60 to 80 km / h and waves of 2 to 4 meters on the coasts of Jalisco, Michoacan, Colima and Guerrero.”

The track forecast has Rosslyn turning northwest on Friday night and early Saturday, which will be followed by a northward and then north-northeastward movement on Saturday night. Roslin’s center is expected to move parallel to the southwest coast of Mexico throughout Friday.