Unison’s Annual Nutritional Sciences Food Drive is seeking a large food donation – El Sol de Hermosillo

For 11 years, he was a student Bachelor of Food Sciences from the University of Sonora organizing a Food drive For the benefit of vulnerable groups in the Hermosillo community and surrounding areas.

On this occasion, the campaign is organized by the teacher Carla Denise Murillothe doctor Trinidad Cuisan Silver And a whole team doing this activity to support the dining room United by Miguel Alemánlocated in the town of Miguel Alemán.

“What we’re looking for is An invitation to the university communityTeachers, administrative staff, and students society as a whole to participate Donate non-perishable food or make a cash donation to buy food,” reminds the Unison teacher.

He explained that the goal in general is to lift Tons of food And different types of products for you to donate such as beans, sugar, salt, lentils, rice, as well as cleaning and personal hygiene products.

In this year’s food campaign, about 71 students in the eighth class The Bachelor of Nutrition Science is ready to support those who need it.

On the other hand, teacher Carla Denise Murillo explained that anyone interested in supporting the campaign could attend Department of Chemistry – Biological Sciences at headquarters or at Nutrition Science Coordination And leave your donation there.

“This group is integral to training students in this matter general nutritionwhich we are striving for Educate the rest of the community About food problems in the community that develop communication and promotional skills and seek community support.

Similarly, donations have been reported to have been delivered to date April, 21so that all those interested in supporting have time to do so and can get more information at official pages.

