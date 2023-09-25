Ukrainian counterattack: Kiev attacks Crimea with missiles

A satellite image shows smoke rising from a Russian Navy headquarters in the Black Sea after a missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea (Reuters)

president SevastopolThe Crimean region annexed by Russia announced on Monday that its air defense forces Repelling an air attack on the peninsula.

He added: “Our army is responding to a missile attack. According to preliminary data, the air defenses shot down a missile near Belbek Airport. The Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram: “Work continues.”

Ukraine has attacked Crimea throughout the Russian offensive, But attacks on military facilities there have intensified recentlyKiev has pledged to regain the peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Razvozhaev said via the Telegram application at 8:57 pm (17.57 GMT) that the authorities declared a weather alert throughout the region.

About an hour later, Razvozaev announced via Telegram that the anti-aircraft alert had ended.

Russian air defenses also intervened in the area BelgorodBordering Ukraine, on which seven Ukrainian drones were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram.

Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated that there were no casualties in Belgorod.

Attacks on Russian territory were rare at the beginning of the attack. has intensified in recent monthsand Kiev is increasingly demanding its authorship.

A total of 34 Russian soldiers They were killed as a result of the missile attack launched by Ukraine last Friday on the headquarters of the General Staff of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, according to what the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said today on their account on the Telegram application.

Among the dead was the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Victor Sokolov.

In addition, 105 “occupants” were injured in the attack on this historic building in the port of Sevastopol, in the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014 and where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based.

According to a memo from Ukrainian special operations forces, “The headquarters (of the Russian fleet) cannot be repaired.”

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its operations against Russian forces controlling the Crimean Peninsula, with attacks using naval and air drones and missiles that were able to destroy defense systems and damage Russian military ships and submarines, according to a number of official spokespersons. From Kyiv.

Ukraine announced today the arrival of the first US M1 Abrams tanks, as the Ukrainian army pushes in the final weeks before bad weather arrives to advance towards the southern Zaporizhya region, the scene of the bloodiest fighting on the entire front.

“Abrams are already in Ukraine and preparing to reinforce our brigades,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram. Volodymyr ZelenskyWho expressed his gratitude to the United States “for its commitment to the agreements.”

The New York Times reported on Monday, citing two Pentagon sources, that the tanks arrived “several months earlier than initially planned and just in time for Kiev to use them in the counterattack.”

US President Joe Biden promised to provide Ukraine with 31 Abrams aircraft last January.

(With information from AFP and EFE)