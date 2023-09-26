The PLD party selected 495 candidates by acclamation in the regional council Momento.net

Ruben Bishara provided this information in a press conference held on Monday with other leaders of the PLD.

Santo Domingo: The National Electoral Commission (CNE) of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) announced the election of 495 candidates at the municipal level for the February 2024 elections, through the Regional Assembly by acclamation.

Robin Bechara, coordinator of the National Electoral Council, said the election of 52 mayors, 96 directors, 191 councilors and 156 members had been formalized.

At a press conference held on Monday at the National Council of the PLD, with Margarita Pimentel, Robert de la Cruz, Thelma Eusebio, Aquilina Figueroa, Elias Cornelio, María Alcántara, Karina Felitti, Lina Mercedes and Sonia Bedo, members of the National Electoral Council.

Applicants for mayors

He said that among the mayoral candidates were Luis Alberto Tejeda of Santo Domingo Este and Victor Vadol. Santiago, Lenín de la Rosa, San Juan de la Maguana; Sergio Cedeño, San Pedro de Macoris; Teresa Ynoa, Kotoy, and Tabare Rodriguez Mao.

Likewise, Rubén Dario Cruz in Hato Mayor, Teodoro Reyes in La Romana, Fiordalisa Pichardo in Bonao, Fermin Brito in Boca Chica, and Pepe Ferreras in Cabral, Barahona; Leonidas Sena in Mila, Sofia Tejada in Restoration, Afif Rizk, Tenares; Joselito Espinal in Moncion, José Miguel Méndez of Villa Altagracia.

Likewise, 96 candidates were elected to the positions of district council directors, 191 councilors covering 52 municipalities and 156 members in 83 municipal districts.

Elections were held in the regional assemblies of Mau, Santiago, San Francisco de Macorís, San Pedro de Macorís, Azua, Barahona, and San Cristobal, and the National Council of Reynaldo Pared Pérez in the National Region, under the supervision of the Central Electoral Council.

Bishara said: “Enthusiasm, unity, respect and internal cohesion prevailed in the election of candidates, strengthening democracy by strengthening consensus and unifying ideas and efforts for a common goal: winning the municipal, parliamentary and presidential elections of 2024.” .









