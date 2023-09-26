New measures have been taken in response to the critical energy situation in Cuba

The energy boards of several provinces in Cuba have adopted new regulations and restrictions on the use of electric energy in the economic and residential sectors.

The information, published through state media, refers to the “critical energy situation” on the island that has forced the implementation of new savings provisions targeting the economic and residential sectors.

Some of the measures announced by the Regional Energy Board in the provinces of Cienfuegos and Villa Clara are:

Partially or completely stopping non-essential production and services during the hours from 11 am to 1 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Air conditioning in buildings will only be permitted between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., except for those supporting technological systems.

Modifying working hours with the aim of moving them away from peak hours (11 am – 1 pm, 5 pm – 9 pm) and adopting remote work or remote work.

Pumping water to residents outside peak hours at night.

Turn off all electric ovens during peak hours.

Disconnect refrigerators, refrigeration equipment, and cold rooms during peak hours, as long as this does not affect the products.

Measures the critical situation in Cuba

He added: “So in order to save money, we paralyze the country? “Electricity workers must be motivated, there are no qualified employees in thermal power plants, everyone has looked for other alternatives in the face of the economic crisis,” a user wrote on the profile of journalist Lazaro Manuel Alonso.

The Cuban television correspondent responded that “the issue is more about fuel than thermal power plants.”

Another person claimed that “such measures greatly affect the private service sector…they harm the federal government’s electricity income, which in turn harms salaries and investments.”

It is clear that the “new energy situation” is related to fuel problems and not to the launch or maintenance of thermal power plants.

The Antonio Guiteras Thermal Power Plant in Matanzas synchronized the national electric power system at 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Despite its entry, Union Eléctrica forecast a shortfall of more than 500 megawatts overnight, “largely as a result of the reduced availability of fuel for distributed generation,” as Matanzas journalist José Miguel Solís explained.

Cuban guide He was able to know that the fuel problem even affects tourist services provided to foreigners. “There is no fuel even for the buses on the switch. The workers have to travel by transport from other municipalities, with employees standing on the buses,” they told our page.