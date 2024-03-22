Ukraine: Three people killed in Russian attacks on towns Momento.net

At least three people have been killed as a result of new attacks launched by the Russian army on several Ukrainian towns, including Kiev, where fifteen people were injured.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that one person had been killed after the building he was in in Velitinsky was hit by a Russian missile strike. He denounced that “Russian forces continue to kill the residents of the region.”

In Mykolaiv, a powerful explosion was recorded throughout this day, which according to the Ukrainian authorities could have been the result of a ballistic missile collision. On the other hand, another series of attacks resulted in one person being killed and six others injured.

Meanwhile, another person died in the city of Novochrodevka – located in Donetsk Oblast – after the Russian army attacked early Thursday afternoon, its governor Vadim Velashkin confirmed.

In the past few hours, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called on his Western partners to show greater “political will” when it comes to handing over weapons, after Kiev was targeted overnight with bombing by Russian forces, with fifteen people injured.









