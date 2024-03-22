March 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

tiktoker has developed an infallible method to trick militiamen into entering the Caracas metro without paying

tiktoker has developed an infallible method to trick militiamen into entering the Caracas metro without paying

Phyllis Ward March 22, 2024 2 min read
Capture: @hebertsantander /

Tiktok player Hebert Santander, known on social networks as Mr. Contents, starred in a series of videos that went viral among Internet users by demonstrating his ingenuity in entering the Caracas metro without paying the fare.

lapatilla.com

All users of the subway system are aware that the method of payment (necessarily using a debit card) makes it difficult for many to enter, who have to wait for a Good Samaritan to give them a ticket.

For this reason, the content creator in the photos pretended to have some kind of mobility disability, so that the militia men guarding the turnstiles would step aside and allow him to pass through without hindrance.

Immediately after that, Tiktoker started walking normally, having left the pantomime behind. Knowing that they had been deceived, the militia men rebuked Mr. Contents, who descended onto the platform without looking at him.

In a third video, the comedian was detained by a man in uniform who was aware of his adventures, sparking laughter.

He also made it clear that he did not intend to harm the image of disabled people or militiamen. For this reason, he maintains that his technique is called “zombie” and he practices it to the beat of “Thriller,” the huge hit by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Video: @hibertsantander/

Video: @hibertsantander/

Video: @hibertsantander/

See also  Sergio Moro, the judge who imprisoned Lula wins a seat in the Brazilian Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Ukraine: Three people killed in Russian attacks on towns Momento.net

March 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

News, hostage release and more

March 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Alexa Hoffman and Daniela Parra, two sides of a tragic case in which no one has won

March 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

SENACYT with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences separates lands for agricultural research

March 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Max Verstappen is putting the cold shoulder to rumors about his future at Red Bull

March 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Science has the answer to why birds fly in a V-shape

March 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

tiktoker has developed an infallible method to trick militiamen into entering the Caracas metro without paying

March 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward