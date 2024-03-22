tiktoker has developed an infallible method to trick militiamen into entering the Caracas metro without paying

Tiktok player Hebert Santander, known on social networks as Mr. Contents, starred in a series of videos that went viral among Internet users by demonstrating his ingenuity in entering the Caracas metro without paying the fare.

lapatilla.com

All users of the subway system are aware that the method of payment (necessarily using a debit card) makes it difficult for many to enter, who have to wait for a Good Samaritan to give them a ticket.

For this reason, the content creator in the photos pretended to have some kind of mobility disability, so that the militia men guarding the turnstiles would step aside and allow him to pass through without hindrance.

Immediately after that, Tiktoker started walking normally, having left the pantomime behind. Knowing that they had been deceived, the militia men rebuked Mr. Contents, who descended onto the platform without looking at him.

In a third video, the comedian was detained by a man in uniform who was aware of his adventures, sparking laughter.

He also made it clear that he did not intend to harm the image of disabled people or militiamen. For this reason, he maintains that his technique is called “zombie” and he practices it to the beat of “Thriller,” the huge hit by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Video: @hibertsantander/

