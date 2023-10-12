UATx brings together international specialists in urogenital sciences

October 12 – 2023

The Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx), through the Tlaxcala Center for Behavioral Biology (CTBC), in coordination with the Mexican Society of Genitourinary Sciences, AC (SMCU), launched the “III. International Congress of Genitourinary Sciences”, which aims to exchange clinical and technological knowledge. With undergraduate and graduate students on this subject, at an event held in the hall attached to the rectory.

In her opening message, Dr. Margarita Martinez Gomez, Academic Secretary, on behalf of Dr. Serafin Ortiz Ortiz, Dean of UATx, stated that this forum, held from 12 to 14 October, provides the opportunity to strengthen collaborative work between nationals and internationals. Its international peers, in order to continue this work of scientific societies, as they formalize academic and research projects, despite the adverse circumstances the world is witnessing.

He noted that given the various diseases that society faces today, it is essential that the clinical and basic fields maintain a constant dialogue, so that progress can be made in the various treatments available to those who need them.

He pointed out that this activity began three decades ago, through doctors Carlos Bayer Flores and Pablo Pacheco at the Center for Research in Animal Reproduction (CIRA) of the UATx, which today has been joined by institutions such as the Autonomous University of Metropolitan (UAM) and the University of California, California. University of Veracruzana (UV), which follows lines of research in pelvic physiology, genitourinary physiology and sexuality in general.

During his speech, Dr. Alvaro Muñoz Toscano, President of SMCU, noted that this meeting seeks to enhance the interest and passion of students in studying the pelvic floor, so that they propose innovative solutions and thus advance these health problems, hence urging students, researchers and doctors to benefit from the greatest knowledge of specialists. Nationals and internationals.

On this occasion, Dr. Alfredo Adan Pimentel, Secretary of Scientific Research and Postgraduate Studies, confirmed that Tlaxcala is at the forefront of studies and research related to the pelvic floor, as it covers different branches at the molecular, neurological, physical and other levels. He stressed that this type of meeting will generate new lines of research that will have a direct impact on humanity.

This event was attended by Dr. María de Lourdes Arteaga Castaneda, CTBC Coordinator, and Dr. Yolanda Cruz Gomez, Organizer of this International Conference.