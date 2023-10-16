October 16, 2023

UABC prepares the International Congress of Agricultural Sciences

Zera Pearson October 16, 2023 1 min read

Mexicali. The Autonomous University of Baja California will hold the 26th International Congress of Agricultural Sciences in Mexicali on October 26-27.

The director of the aforementioned academic unit, Daniel Gonzalez Mendoza, spoke about the importance of the event by pointing out that it is dedicated to rural producers, and highlighting the aspect of innovation and development in the agricultural and industrial sector.

For his part, Secretary of the Organizing Committee, Roberto Soto Ortiz, indicated that they expect 350 people, including researchers and the general public, to attend, highlighting the importance of providing the latest information to train professionals and researchers in this field. areas of agriculture.

Regarding the matter, the Director of the Organizing Committee, Silvia Aviles Marin, stated that organizing the conference represents a challenge when the in-person stage resumes, in addition to 26 years of efforts to maintain an event of great importance.

He pointed out that the conference will be attended by researchers from the country’s universities as well as from the United States and South America, in addition to presenting conferences on topics related to water and soil, organic agriculture, agricultural economics, and biotechnology, among other things.

