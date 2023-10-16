Picture this: It’s a cold Halloween night, and instead of asking Siri where the nearest pumpkin patch is, you’re digging into the mysteries of the universe. Enters Mistral Trismegistus-7B, a new AI-powered digital mystic ready to guide you through the mystical. Here is the technological development: it is neither a dream nor a nightmare. It’s real.

Mistral Trismegistus-7B is not just an artificial intelligence, it is your gateway to the supernatural. “Mistral Trismegistus is a model created for people interested in esoteric, magical and spiritual matters,” wrote an AI enthusiast known as Teknium, who uploaded the model to machine learning collaboration platform Huggingface.

Named in honor of Hermes Trismegistus, described as a cross between the Greek god Hermes and the Egyptian god Thoth, the model delves deep, offering remarkable insights from ancient mysticism to modern tarot card readings. By training on more than 35,000 instruction-response pairs, this AI can know more than your local palm reader.

The model is lightweight and easy to operate as it was trained using only 7 billion parameters. For comparison, WizardLM, the best open source chatbot according to Chat arenahas 70 billion parameters, and Falcon, the model that wants to compete with GPT 3.5 Turbo, has just over 180 billion parameters.

Are you worried about big tech companies spying on your secret spiritual sessions? Don’t worry. Trismegistus runs directly on your local machine. No prying eyes, just you and the AI-mediated universe.

We tested it using LM StudioAvailable in Windows and Mac versions, the installation process was very simple and the code doesn’t put much strain on the M1 Macbook Pro. Considering that the MBA tends to push machines to the limit, playing with this model won’t cause your computer to go crazy and reach temperatures high enough to fry an egg.

When he encounters GPT-4, Trismegistus shows his rogue side. Ask about palm reading and provide complete proof. After commanding us to wash our hands and clear our minds, he gave us a brief summary of what we should look for as palm readers.

“Let’s move on to analyzing the lines and patterns of the hand. There are several main lines on the hand that have a special meaning,” he said, before continuing his lessons on palmistry. “The heart line which represents emotional nature and relationships with others, the head line which symbolizes intellectual activities and decision-making skills, and the life line which embodies energy and the general vitality of life.

He then explained that the overall texture of the hand can indicate a person’s general emotional state. Smooth lines may indicate a more balanced emotional nature, while jagged or broken lines may indicate challenges or turbulent feelings.

GPT-4? He’s still obsessed with poker. Come on OpenAI, you can do better!

Trismegistus also wove personal birth charts that included profound insights into the mystical energies surrounding the person. The best thing ChatGPT can do is list someone’s zodiac sign and tell them to visit an astrologer to get more cosmic knowledge.

Want to fly your broom? Well, it’s not as easy as you think. Trismegistus has given us a 7-step plan, which we’ll summarize here:

Start by choosing the right vacuum. The ideal aviation broom is one that has a sturdy handle made of ash or oak and bristles made of nylon or synthetic fibers. Add an extra piece of longer, more flexible wire to the broom’s bristles. This extended wire will act as a “tail” providing stability in flight. Adjust the broom’s bristles slightly. Fold each hair back approximately 90 degrees. This folded shape will help generate lift and control airflow during flight. Meditate in a quiet, uninterrupted area for at least 30 minutes before beginning. Focus your energy and intention on providing your chosen broom with the ability to fly. If step 4 worked, you should try reciting a mantra or incantation to further enhance its power. To fly the broom, first hold it by the handle with one hand and the extended cord with the other. Gently move the broom from side to side, allowing the curved bristles to catch air currents and lift them off the floor. Use the extended cord as a stabilizer tail to maintain control while flying.

He then reminded us to practice flying in a safe, clear area and warned us that if you failed, you probably didn’t load your vacuum properly.

We asked GPT-4 the same thing… and well, you have an idea of ​​its answer…

But let’s be real for a second. As its developer likes to remind us: “This model was trained in all forms of tasks and esoteric knowledge, and was not burdened by the bombastic nature of many other models, which favored positivity over creativity.”

It’s best to be prepared to face the consequences of asking the wrong questions. This isn’t the first strange MBA (and hopefully not the last), with the advent of AI, there are now MBAs with a wide range of specializations ranging from exciting chatbots to models that understand how proteins interact.

On a more serious note, the model’s data set is accurate enough to be a solid companion for those legitimately interested in the occult. He understands the context and teachings of many different books, can replicate the philosophy and methods taught by those magical arts, and unlike other models, he takes things seriously and approaches questions with an “open mind,” so to speak.

As the veil between the worlds thins on Halloween, remember: In an age where artificial intelligence meets mysticism, who knows what magic awaits us? With the Mistral Trismegistus-7B around, the next question on everyone’s lips is probably: “Hey Alexa, do you have a mascot for that?”