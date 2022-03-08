UABC encourages interest in science in girls

Carla Padilla / El Vega

[email protected] | Cove, BC

To advance the scientific careers of girls and adolescent girls and highlight the important role of women in science, the first Girls and Women in Science competition of 2022, organized by the Faculty of Sciences of the Autonomous University of Baja California, was held in the framework of the 65th anniversary of the foundation’s founding.

According to the information provided by the state’s highest school house, girls and teens from elementary, middle, and high schools in the state participated in this activity.

Under the question How do you see women in science? Girls shared drawings, diagrams and short videos related to this topic.

As a prize for their participation in the competition, the winning girls were received by Research Professors from the Faculty of Science to spend a day of activities with them and thus live the experience of being a scientist for a day.

During their tour, the youngsters were shown the work they do in teaching, research, and dissemination of culture, as well as services at the college.

Winners

In the Elementary category, Julissa Shiloh Villa Garcia won first place. The second place went to Larissa Jimena Olvera Rolden; The third went to Anya Lisbeth Marquis Avelar.

In the secondary category, first place went to Luz Shanti Magos Beltrn; second place went to Fernanda Murillo Perezchica: and third place went to Carolina Siqueiros Arqueo; In addition to three honorary mentions that went to Ivana Rodriguez Magdaleno, Zoe Perez Gomez and Maya Vildsola Moidano.

In the preparatory category, Arleen Vernica Morales Aguilar, Valeria Gonzlez Cuevas and Vannya Paola Bracamontes Ruiz won first, second and third places, respectively; While Daniela Guzar-Romero received an honorable mention.