Two years after the outbreak of the epidemic, air traffic collapsed

After two years with almost no international flights, air traffic has collapsed in an unprecedented way in recent days. More than 10,000 delayed flights and 1,700 cancellations were recorded at airports around the world this week, according to tracking data from specialist website FlightAware.

According to specialists, the number may double by the end of the week. The first places that posed problems were US airports during flights for the 4th of July celebrations, then Asia and Europe became the epicenter of delays and cancellations.

London Heathrow Airport has apologized to passengers whose flights have been disrupted due to staff shortages and warned that airlines may be asked to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce stress if the chaos continues.

Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest airport, said service levels had been at times unacceptable in recent weeks, with long queues for security, delays in helping passengers with mobility issues and lost or late arrival of baggage.

The arrival of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the massive return of travel after two years of coronavirus restrictions has inundated airlines and airports in Europe, which were left without staff after laying off many pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground staff and baggage handlers.

In addition to Heathrow, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport also continues to face staff shortage issues at the start of the summer holidays, leaving queues of up to two hours to get to the airport, despite airlines canceling flights to reduce pressure on the airport.

In Australia, 40% of flights operated by Virgin Australia were delayed, 35% by Qantas-owned low-cost airline Jetstar, as well as 29% by Australian airline Qantas.