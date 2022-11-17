Two of Sabinas’ students win science prize in Brazil

By: Alfonso Villa

Spinas, Koah. – Two mechatronics students in the fifth semester of CBTis 20 raised the city of Sabinas internationally at the Young Science 2022 event held in Brazil, where more than 17 Latin American countries participated, noted Rector Francisco Acosta. Cansino Campus.

“We are pleased with the representation provided by our campus in Brazil, and once again we thank the engineer Francisco Mona Guajardo, advisor for this major, and the young people who participated,” said the Rector of the University.

Young people from the coal region who showed their talent are Miguel Ángel Rivera, Section Q, who won first place with his project called “Laboratory for microcontrollers”, while the second place went to Angel Abelardo Rocha Hernandez, Section P, who presented the project “Learn to learn plc controllers and partial.”

Acosta Cansino said that with this important achievement, the young people were able to obtain a certificate for the 2023 Paraguayan International Exposition, so they will prepare to improve their projects.

“We are delighted, the teachers and the educational community of CBTis20 for these achievements that once again put our campus at the international level. It is an achievement for these young people who have dedicated months of work and effort to achieve this first and second place. It is a great satisfaction for this team.”