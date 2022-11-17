November 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Two of Sabinas’ students win science prize in Brazil

Zera Pearson November 18, 2022 1 min read

By: Alfonso Villa

Spinas, Koah. – Two mechatronics students in the fifth semester of CBTis 20 raised the city of Sabinas internationally at the Young Science 2022 event held in Brazil, where more than 17 Latin American countries participated, noted Rector Francisco Acosta. Cansino Campus.

“We are pleased with the representation provided by our campus in Brazil, and once again we thank the engineer Francisco Mona Guajardo, advisor for this major, and the young people who participated,” said the Rector of the University.

Young people from the coal region who showed their talent are Miguel Ángel Rivera, Section Q, who won first place with his project called “Laboratory for microcontrollers”, while the second place went to Angel Abelardo Rocha Hernandez, Section P, who presented the project “Learn to learn plc controllers and partial.”

Acosta Cansino said that with this important achievement, the young people were able to obtain a certificate for the 2023 Paraguayan International Exposition, so they will prepare to improve their projects.

“We are delighted, the teachers and the educational community of CBTis20 for these achievements that once again put our campus at the international level. It is an achievement for these young people who have dedicated months of work and effort to achieve this first and second place. It is a great satisfaction for this team.”

See also  UNAV offers science publishing courses in schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Traditional medicine is part of the community health system of the Guaraní people – PAHO/WHO

November 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

The Academy of Sciences will elect its new authorities

November 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Several sheriff’s recruits injured in Whittier – NBC Los Angeles

November 17, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

The 2021 meteorite contains all the ingredients for life

November 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Disputed islands, Taiwan and North Korea: Japan expresses its “serious concerns” to China over regional security

November 18, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Two of Sabinas’ students win science prize in Brazil

November 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The camera caught Xi Jinping’s unusually public criticism of Justin Trudeau

November 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward