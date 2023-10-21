Two hurricanes from two different oceans will make landfall this weekend

(CNN) — Two hurricanes will make landfall this weekend after forming and intensifying in two different oceans: Tommy in the Atlantic and Norma in the eastern Pacific.

Norma’s arrival triggered several hurricane warnings in Mexico, including the popular tourist town of Cabo San Lucas. For its part, Tommy has triggered warnings for parts of the Leeward Islands, a chain of several island nations between the Caribbean Sea and the open Atlantic.

Tommy strengthened into a hurricane on Friday morning with sustained winds of 120 km/h and is forecast to strengthen slowly as it moves through the Leeward Islands. Hurricane winds extend up to 40 km from the center of the storm and tropical storm winds up to 225 km.

Hurricanes are rare in this part of the Atlantic in late October. It’s Tommy A third cyclone forms at this end Southeast Atlantic since 1900, according to hurricane expert Michael Lowry.

It is also a hurricane Later in the year it was created In this part of the Atlantic since 1966, according to Bill Klotzbach, a research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Colorado State University.

Hurricane experts Forewarned As the Atlantic Ocean is unusually warm, hurricanes may form in unusual areas later this year.

Hurricane conditions, including strong winds and heavy rain, are expected in the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday morning. Storm surges of 30 to 90 cm are predicted for the islands.

Heavy rain will be one of Tommy’s most serious threats and could cause flash flooding and landslides. Rainfall totals in the Leeward Islands are expected to be between 10 and 20 cm, but in the heaviest areas 30 cm. Rainfall should be light over Puerto Rico and the British and US Virgin Islands, where 5 to 10 cm could fall.

Conditions will begin to improve from south to north across the island chain from Sunday night, as the storm moves north out of the region.

With Tommy in the Atlantic, there are only two names (Vince and Whitney) on the standard list of Atlantic storm names for this year, before the hurricane center switches to an alternate list.

Hurricane Norma heading toward Mexico

Hurricane Norma, a Category 2 hurricane, had sustained winds of 177 km/h and sustained gusts this Friday afternoon and was located 362 km west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The storm is expected to weaken as it approaches southern Mexico’s Baja California Sur on Saturday.

Conditions will begin to deteriorate Friday night in southern Baja California Sur, including Cabo San Lucas. Tropical storm conditions will increase to hurricane conditions early Saturday.

The storm will bring heavy rain and flooding to the area through Sunday. Between 12 and 25 cm of rain is possible through Sunday, with 38 cm at the southern end of Baja Sur, California.

“This rain may cause urban and flash flooding, and may cause landslides in high-land areas,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

After hitting Baja California Sur, the storm will turn east, cross the Gulf of California, and make landfall somewhere along the east coast of Mexico early Monday morning.

With information from Rob Shackelford.