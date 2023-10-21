Maduro’s regime detained three of the migrants deported by the United States to Venezuela

Three out of 127 are immigrants They came to Venezuela Deported from America, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said this Friday that they were arrested after appearing to be “requested” by the justice system in their country.
A U.S. flight arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport, which serves Caracas, on Wednesday as part of a deal Washington struck with the regime of Nicolás Maduro, which has no formal ties with exiled Venezuelans.
“These citizens received extensive social care and attention from the state and the Venezuelan government in terms of health, psychological care, relocation, and we also registered complaints of ill-treatment received while they were detained in the United States,” the minister wrote. On the X Network, formerly Twitter. He pointed out that all of them underwent medical examinations and verification of their identities, as well as tests to rule out covid-19 and malaria.
“Three of the arrivals were arrested because they were wanted by Siipol (Police Investigation and Information System, ndlr). “Who will be guaranteed due process and their human rights,” he added, sharing pictures of those arrested.
Ceballos announced Wednesday that 131 Venezuelans had arrived on the first flight, but later revised that number to 127.
The flight with the group landed at 4:26 pm local time (20:26 GMT) on Wednesday, and the returnees were greeted by officials from the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEPIN), National Police (PNB) and National Guard (GNB). ), militarized police).
Maduro later revealed that These flights are weekly.
Venezuela cut ties with the United States in 2019 after Washington boycotted Maduro’s re-election, held a year earlier, which it said was fraudulent. Until secession, Venezuelan immigrants subject to deportation were sent on commercial flights and then, for a time, to Mexico.
The agreement permits exportation Airplanes Charter To Venezuela for the “orderly, safe and legal return” of immigrants who “have no legal basis to stay in the United States.”
On October 5, Maduro reported on the agreement signed with the United States after several “continuous conversations” with officials in the North American country, and indicated that he would use the necessary resources through his “Vuelta a la Patria” program to provide “comprehensive care” for returnees.
Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, faces strong pressure from Republicans who blame him for fueling the migration crisis at the border with Mexico, and from some Democrats who have overrun many cities under his command due to the influx. Immigrants.
(With information from AFP and EFE)
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
