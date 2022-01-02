January 2, 2022

Twitter has suspended Marjorie Taylor Green's verified account

Twitter has suspended Taylor Green’s account for a week 1:32

(CNN) – Georgia’s Republican Representative @mtgreenee’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended by Twitter. Marjorie Taylor Green, The company confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.

A Twitter spokesman said: “The company has permanently suspended the account for repeated breaches of our misinformation policy on Govt-19.

Green tweeted frequently from the mtgreenee account. You still have access to your official congress account @RepMTG and can tweet.

Twitter I had previously suspended the account Green for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and Govt-19.

Taylor Green has amassed $ 48,000 for not wearing a mask 1:12

Green’s ban comes almost a year after he was banned from the stage following the deadly attack on former US President Donald Trump. January 6 Rebellion.

After the suspension, Representative Green issued a statement, part of which read: “Social media platforms cannot stop the spread of truth. Great technology cannot stop the truth. Communist democrats cannot prevent the truth. I am truthful and we will win with the people!”

CNN’s Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

See also  For two days, the Court of Human Rights EL UNIVERSO | Politics | News

