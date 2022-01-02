He went 7-Eleven for chocolate milk and came out with a million dollars

(CNN) – A 7-Eleven shopping trip for a Virginia parent’s chocolate milk turned out to be $ 1 million.
Tennyson Willoughby of North Chesterfield went to buy chocolate milk for her children at the local 7-Eleven when she decided to pick up the scratch-off lottery ticket, Virginia lottery officials said Wednesday.
Tickets, a Gift Platinum Major US $ 1.000.000, Became one of the best award winners.
Willoughby was the second player to win the jackpot in this game. There is still a jackpot winning ticket somewhere.
Chances of winning 1 in 1,632,000, lottery officials said.
The lucky father had the option of paying $ 1 million in full gift or $ 640,205 in one-time cash before taxes on annual payments over 30 years. He chose the latter.
Even if it is not $ 1 million, you can still buy a lot of chocolate milk.
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
Airlines in crisis pay three times as much
Judge denies protection to Genaro Garcia from blocking Luna’s sister’s accounts
The plane carrying the immigrants crashed in Texas