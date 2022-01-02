January 2, 2022

He went 7-Eleven for chocolate milk and came out with a million dollars

Winston Hale January 2, 2022 1 min read
(CNN) – A 7-Eleven shopping trip for a Virginia parent’s chocolate milk turned out to be $ 1 million.

Tennyson Willoughby of North Chesterfield went to buy chocolate milk for her children at the local 7-Eleven when she decided to pick up the scratch-off lottery ticket, Virginia lottery officials said Wednesday.

Tickets, a Gift Platinum Major US $ 1.000.000, Became one of the best award winners.

Willoughby was the second player to win the jackpot in this game. There is still a jackpot winning ticket somewhere.

Chances of winning 1 in 1,632,000, lottery officials said.

The lucky father had the option of paying $ 1 million in full gift or $ 640,205 in one-time cash before taxes on annual payments over 30 years. He chose the latter.

Even if it is not $ 1 million, you can still buy a lot of chocolate milk.

