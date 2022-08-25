August 25, 2022

Twitter: Ex-security chief denounces social networking flaws (and how they might affect fight with Elon Musk)

August 25, 2022
A former security chief at Twitter has claimed that the company misled US authorities and its users about vulnerabilities in its services.

In a statement to Congress and other organizations revealed by the American news network CNN and The Washington Post, the whistleblower, named Peter Zatko, confirmed that the company underestimated the number of fake accounts and spam that was present. on your platform.

The accusations may affect the legal battle that Twitter is waging with billionaire Elon Musk, after the latter announced his intention to cancel the agreement in order to 44 billion dollars to buy the company.

After confirming Zatko’s statements “inaccurate and inconsistent”, Twitter revealed that the informant was fired in January for poor performance.

