Trump: The world needs a strong America to be peaceful

Former US President Donald Trump has said that Russia’s “extermination” of Ukrainians is “cruel” and “disgraceful” and that “the world needs a strong United States to remain calm” and not a “weak one”. The current one.

Trump was speaking at the end of the last day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando (Central Florida) from Thursday, February 24.

In a speech with a script copied from his election rallies, the former president emphasized that “failure is not an option” for Republicans in the 2022 or 2024 by – elections. That the electoral process is not “fraudulent”.

For nearly an hour and a half throughout the speech, Trump spoke in his own words about the “excellent work” he had done as President (2017-2021) and the “chaos” and “catastrophe” caused by Democrat Joe Biden. He made promises when he came back to power, without explicitly saying he wanted to be a candidate in 2024.

As he puts it, Biden has caused “more damage” to the White House in just 13 months than “the five worst presidents of the United States together.”

Praise for the “brave” Ukrainians

Speaking of Ukraine, he reiterated that if he had been in the White House now and had been prevented by “bad” elections in 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have made the “terrible” decision to invade that country.

As he described the Russian move, he praised the “brave” Ukrainians who were defending their country “from the onslaught of humanity” and boasted of being the toughest US president with Russia despite “hoaxes”. “(Fake news) According to him, Putin’s claim that he is soft was leaked by the” dishonest “media.

As he said, with George W. Bush in the presidency, Russia invaded Georgia; Barack Obama, Crimea and Joe Biden, with Ukraine.

“I am the only American president of the 21st century, and Russia does not occupy another country,” he said, pointing out that if he had been in charge of the United States, it would have been much easier for him. Stop this “and criticize the” weak barriers “imposed by” dumb leaders “.

In the face of applause from the enthusiastic audience, the Republican leader did not stop criticizing US President Joe Biden and his administration, while promising to change his “dangerous” and “harmful” policies.

For the “third” success

“We did it twice (the 2020” fraudulent “election was counted as a victory) and the third time we will do it,” he said with loud applause.

One of the many things he promised was that the wall on the border with Mexico would be completed in three weeks to prevent “millions of illegal immigrants” from entering the country.

In the speech, Trump revisited a number of rhetoric used in the 2020 election campaign, including the slogan “Make America Great Again” and references to his rival Hillary Clinton two years ago, “to filter out the swamp” in Washington. Keep China away, he said, and demand millions of people be held accountable for the Govt-19 epidemic.

In the 13 months since he came to power, he has promised to restore the energy independence and border security that he lost in the United States due to Biden’s policies.

Make Americans regain “confidence” in their country, “restore” the economy, make corrections to the military for being “humiliated” by “surrender” in Afghanistan, and make the United States re-estimate around the world.

Call to bear a significant failure

Former President Pittsburgh and his government have repeatedly been described as “evil” and “corrupt” while at the same time being “stupid”, “weak” and “incompetent”.

He spoke in detail about the “persecution” he claimed to have suffered with his family, relatives and followers, and for criticizing the “dishonest” media and social networks that vetoed him.

“They’re going to come for me, because I’m here for you,” he said, referring openly to inquiries involving him for business reasons and the attack on Capitol. Followers with the intention of preventing Biden from being certified for election victory.

In the end, he urged Americans to inflict such “bad defeats” on Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.

He promised that Americans would not give up their borders, their culture, their beliefs, their values, their history and their freedom.