Trump seeks to avoid testifying in court over his emporium | Univision News Politics

Former President Donald Trump has been doing everything he can to avoid being sworn in in court over fraudulent financial management of his companies, which is why New York lawyer Lettidia James, Democrat; He presented new arguments in court to get him and his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to testify at the trial.
To bolster the case, James filed a 160-page document in court this week describing the findings of his lengthy investigation and concluding that he had “significant evidence” of fraud by the Trump organization.
According to the report, there are a significant number of discrepancies between the actual status of the former president’s assets and the benefits to financial institutions, insurers and the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and the reported millions of dollars in tax savings.
James tells the court it is necessary to have the testimony of the former president and his two children Determine your knowledge of the many “false statements and shortcomings” Tax returns and financial statements used to obtain loans.
Trump’s involvement
In early December last year, James’ office summoned the former president and his children to testify (the latter was only known to have been summoned in January, thanks to some documents submitted to the court by family lawyers to block the request).
As part of an investigation into the possibility of the Trump organization committing fraud between 2004 and 2020, Trump has filed legal action to prevent Saponas from testifying under oath.
The New York attorney focuses on analyzing the false and misleading information that Trump and his two sons have provided to banks and insurers about at least six properties identified during the investigation: his well-known Trump Tower, his office building on Wall Street, Manhattan’s Trump Park Avenue, and Sevens in Westchester County. , His golf course in Scotland and his Westchester Golf Club.
Prosecutors point to the former president directly and say he signed documents related to the allegations on various occasions. In other words, some documents signed by him indicate information about the size and value of some of his assets that contradict other records.
This includes the statements of Alan Weiselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump organization, who testified that it was “certainly possible” that Trump discussed those misconceptions with him. Weiselberg and another executive said they understood that Trump would reconsider the statements.
Trump lawyers’ response
In response to the James document, the Trump organization released a statement copying Trump’s rhetorical style, repeating the former president’s personal attacks on the lawyer.
“Letitia James is the only one fooling the public. He deceived his entire candidacy on the basis of his promise to defeat Trump, without looking at any evidence, violating every imaginary code of conduct and promising that” after three years, he now faces. “It is a stark fact that he has no case.
“Therefore, Trump has no choice but to prosecute him, file a number of ethics complaints, misrepresent the facts following his failure to run for governor, and mislead the public again by dismissing his own annoying comments. “
The organization’s lawyer, Alan Futterfas, said the sapphires were a violation of the Trump family’s constitutional rights, and that James’ presentation “did not address the key arguments of the defense of the emporium – the movement.”
Will Trump finally testify?
According to James’ words collected by The New York Times, The former president will be part of a form of misrepresentation that raises the value of his assets.
The Attorney General emphasizes the need for both the former president and his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., to testify, to clarify who is responsible for these mistakes and shortcomings, and to determine if this is a crime if they were done intentionally. Fraud.
Former President Trump is trying to prevent lawyers from questioning him or his children about the accounting of their companies, and accusing James of conducting a “witch hunt.”
In 2019, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen began an investigation into the James Emporium following testimony that Trump exaggerated the value of companies’ assets in order to obtain better terms for loans and insurance policies. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan is conducting a similar investigation in collaboration with James’ office.
