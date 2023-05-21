May 21, 2023

Trump lawyer breaks silence on why he resigned | News from Mexico

Winston Hale May 21, 2023 2 min read

Miami Florida.- Timothy ParladoreWHO Left the former president’s legal team Donald Trump (2017-2021)It was revealed why he resigned.

In an interview with CNN, Barlater He was a key member of the team who defended Trump in the investigation Department of Justice of the European Union on Document handling Categorized and indicated his conclusion It has nothing to do with your customer or not with the case, qualifies as wrong.

There are some who have made the president more difficult to defend. In particular, there is one person who works for him, Boris Epstein, who did everything possible to stop us,” the lawyer told the channel’s journalist Paula Reid.

He Former Trump lawyer He tendered his resignation this Saturday Mainly due to infighting within the group.

As CNN recalled, Barlater took charge of the arrangement to the authorities Document searches Trump’s home in South Florida, Mar-a-Lago, is classified, along with other properties belonging to the former president.

In December, he testified before a grand jury as part of the former president’s legal team.

The Justice Department’s special counsel, Jack Smith, is leading a US government investigation into the possession of hundreds of classified documents. The former president’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida and about possible attempts to obstruct that investigation.

Smith is also investigating Trump’s efforts to reverse the results 2020 Presidential ElectionIn this he lost to the current US President. Joe Biden.

