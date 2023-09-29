Tremor in Mexico today, September 28 – Updated report from SSN: Time, epicenter and magnitude | mix up

Where and when did the earthquake occur today, Thursday, September 28, in Mexico? In the last days, A series of earthquakes were recorded In different states of the country, such as Chiapas, where a 5.0 magnitude earthquake was felt at 1:46 pm (central time). Along these lines, we share the latest information regarding telluric movements, as well as… The official report is updated in real time Follower National Seismological Service (SSN). Likewise, we will share the latest Government recommendations and regulations Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador in any emergency.

Why is Mexico shaking? Seismic and volcanic activity are characteristic of Mexico. The country is located on the Ring of Fire, and experiences a large number of earthquakes around the world due to plate tectonics.

Earthquake in Mexico today, Thursday, September 28

Mexico is one of the countries in the world with the highest seismic activityBecause according to statistics More than 90 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 4 are recorded annually On the Richter scale, it is equivalent to 60% of all telluric movements recorded in the world.