Maria Corina Machado rejected the National Electoral Council’s proposal to postpone the opposition primaries: “History remains the same”

Maria Corina Machado rejected the National Electoral Council’s proposal to postpone the opposition primaries and confirmed that the date would remain. (Reuters)

Venezuelan presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado It was reported this Thursday that the primary elections will be held to choose the standard bearer of the opposition who will face the regime Nicolas Maduro In 2024 it is kept for October 22despite the suggestion National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Chavista, to postpone it to November 19.

“The date of October 22 has been preserved (…) There is a regulation, it has been signed, it has been agreed upon and there are thousands and thousands of citizens in the country adhering to this schedule.“The party leader said Come on Venezuela.

About the possible Technical assistance From the Electoral College, the pre-candidate was open to receiving assistance, as long as the National Electoral Council “is prepared to provide support in those areas in which National Primary Committee Be prepared to receive this support.”

“If they are not able or willing to do so, the process will continue as is,” he stressed.

Machado, previously disqualified Office of the Comptroller Chavista For exercise General chargesShe shined at a public event in Maracay, the capital of Aragua state (northern Venezuela), with thousands of people waiting for her with banners and messages of support, before the anti-Chavista primaries, in which she will compete with 12 candidates. Other candidates include former Miranda governor Henrique Capriles Radunski.

Followers of Opposition leader They occupied several streets, and climbed the walls, corridors and balconies of neighboring buildings and the stairs of a shopping center close to the activity, in order to listen to the speech of the former MP, who insisted that these elections represent a “historic citizenship process.”

Between the pauses, we chanted with those present the slogan, “Venezuela woke upMachado called on those who received her in Aragua to maintain “impeccable organization” in the country. Electoral process and promoting voting within their families and communities.

“On October 22, we will conclude it because that will be the first step towards defeating the regime and the return of our families.He said after asking his followers to contact a family member or friend who was outside the country.

Machado predicted that “Freedom will triumphThis is something he confirmed would be “shown” on October 22.

“We will win in the streets, as we say here. This fight will continue until the end because Venezuela will be free“, he confirmed.

He added: “Many said that it was impossible to try to defeat the regime next year, and that we had to settle in the cage and perhaps think about the possibility of defeating it in 2030. And here we are, with a country that has woken up and is excited.” It has been mobilized and is “organized with unprecedented force,” Machado said.

Machado predicted that “freedom will triumph,” which he confirmed would be “demonstrated” on October 22.

“It is the same facts that made Venezuela wake up and make Venezuelans understand that socialism and populism represent misery and humiliation.“, stated Machado.

Chavismo insisted that opposition primaries not be held, and encouraged legislative investigations into the financing of the process, but National Primary Committee The NPP has made progress in publishing the electoral ballot and locations of voting centres, including churches, squares, roads, sales warehouses and private homes.

