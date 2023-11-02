November 2, 2023

Toyota is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 vehicles

Detroit. Toyota said Wednesday it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the United States to fix a problem with the batteries that could move during sharp turns and potentially cause a fire.

The recall includes some RAV4 vehicles from 2013 to 2018 models. Toyota said in a statement that some 12-volt replacement batteries used in SUVs have smaller top dimensions than others. If the clamp is not properly tightened, the battery may move, allowing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and cause a short circuit, the company said.

Toyota said it is still preparing a solution. When the solution is ready, dealers will replace the mounting clip, battery tray and positive terminal cover with better ones. The company said it will notify owners by the end of December.

Toyota declined to say whether the problem had caused fires, accidents or injuries.

Owners can check if their RAV4 has been affected by the visit www.nhtsa.gov/recalls Enter your vehicle identification number.

